Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $397.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

