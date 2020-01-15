Michael John Hibberd Sells 15,000 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Michael John Hibberd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,644.60.

CNE stock opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 million and a P/E ratio of -105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

