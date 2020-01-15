Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 11,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

