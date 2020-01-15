Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $152.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after buying an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after buying an additional 612,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

