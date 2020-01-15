Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $992.00

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 992 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 987 ($12.98), with a volume of 9473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($12.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 933.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 914.78.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

