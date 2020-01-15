Morgan Stanley Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $216.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $182.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $184.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.