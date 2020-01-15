MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) Insider Christopher Gregory Acquires 4,000,000 Shares

MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) insider Christopher Gregory purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,063.83).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. MRG Metals Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

MRG Metals Company Profile

MRG Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead, nickel, iron oxide, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interest in projects located in Western Australia and Western Queensland, as well as the Norrliden project in Sweden.

