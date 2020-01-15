MSC Industrial Direct Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 put options.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,329 shares of company stock worth $2,220,106. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 148,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 166,267 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,355,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $36,612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 377,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.