Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 121,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $1,572,587.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 41,304 shares valued at $644,009. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

