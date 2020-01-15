Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.