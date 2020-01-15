Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics registered stellar year-over-year revenue growth in the Prenatal and Prolaris segments. The Pharmaceutical and clinical service segments also witnessed revenue growth during the quarter. We are upbeat about the FDA approval attained by the company for myChoice CDx as a companion diagnostic. The coverage from UnitedHealthcare attained by the company for GeneSight patients also buoys optimism. However, it witnessed a decline in Hereditary Cancer, GeneSight, Vectra, as well as Other testing revenues. The company incurred operating loss during the quarter. The lowered fiscal 2020 guidance is indicative of the continuation of this sluggish trend. Myriad Genetics exhibited a dismal performance in the first-quarter fiscal 2020. Over the past six months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

MYGN stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

