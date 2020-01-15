NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 97.60 ($1.28), approximately 31,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.28).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

