Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.41, 24,697 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,084,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Naked Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

