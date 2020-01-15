Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,838,000 after acquiring an additional 95,408 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

