Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 88910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$112,168.40.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

