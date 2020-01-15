Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $180,555,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

