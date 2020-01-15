Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

