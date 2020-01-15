Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

NBIX stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 490.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,022,263.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

