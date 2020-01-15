New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 186,700 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of GBR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.