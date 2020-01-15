New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

