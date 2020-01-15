NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,924,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.