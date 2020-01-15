NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NextCure has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextCure by 109.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,611,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.