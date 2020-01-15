NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $40,611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $14,659,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

