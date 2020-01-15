Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.33

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 69032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

