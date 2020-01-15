NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NGL opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

