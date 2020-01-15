Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.70

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 13893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.05 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 million and a P/E ratio of -200.83.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.