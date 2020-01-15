Nomura Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $354.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Nomura from $324.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $316.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.71. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

