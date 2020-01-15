North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,530.00

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,530 ($46.44) and last traded at GBX 3,530 ($46.44), with a volume of 3430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,520 ($46.30).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,317.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

In other North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,946,329.91).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

