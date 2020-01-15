Northgate’s (NTG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

Northgate (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 418.33 ($5.50).

Shares of NTG stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.92) on Monday. Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.94.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

