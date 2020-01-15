NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.78 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

