Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective dropped by Nomura from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $57.90 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,606 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,373. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,166,000 after purchasing an additional 229,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.