Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.75. Novan shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 20,792 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. ValuEngine cut Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

