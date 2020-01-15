Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.86

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 4548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.