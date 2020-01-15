NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.