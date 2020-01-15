NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Positive” Rating at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $247.28 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

