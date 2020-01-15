Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 6,087 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $50,826.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

