ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.89

ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$87.89 and last traded at C$87.66, with a volume of 34206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on ONEX from C$90.00 to C$88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get ONEX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About ONEX (TSE:ONEX)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.