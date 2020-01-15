Oppenheimer Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $612.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $612.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.34.

Tesla stock opened at $537.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $525.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

