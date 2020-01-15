Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 836,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

