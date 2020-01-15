Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

