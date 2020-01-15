Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Holdings Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Park Electrochemical stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.04. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.