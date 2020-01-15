Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 259,884 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 99,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

