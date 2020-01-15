Patten Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

