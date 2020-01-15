Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.