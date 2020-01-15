Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires Shares of 1,575 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

