Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys Shares of 1,120 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

IYH stock opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $218.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

