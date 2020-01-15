Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $326,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

