Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $231,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after buying an additional 3,405,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after buying an additional 3,183,795 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,666,000 after buying an additional 1,893,267 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

