Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.