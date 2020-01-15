Paypoint (LON:PAY) PT Raised to GBX 840

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

Shares of Paypoint stock opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $723.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Paypoint has a one year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 939.88.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

